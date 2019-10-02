Grotto Pizza, 110 East St., Camden, will host a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Miller Lite car for Team Penske, at 3 p.m. Oct. 5.

An American professional stock car racing driver, Keselowski began his NASCAR career in 2004, and is the second of only four drivers that won a championship in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, and the 25th driver to win a race in each of NASCAR's three national series.

Keselowski will be onsite at Grotto Pizza chatting with fans and signing autographs. Specials will include $4 Coors Light and Miller Lite Big Beers, as well as appetizers, salads, pizza, sandwiches and more.

For more information, visit grottopizza.com.