First State Animal Center and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold An Evening for the Animals at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, dinner and entertainment by award winning Delaware musician Sol Knopf with guest artists Kayley Hill from “The Voice,” and singer/songwriter Jesse Terry. First State Animal Center and SPCA is a no-kill shelter and 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

This is a major fundraiser for an organization that shelters thousands of cats, dogs and other animals every year and is committed to placing unwanted pets into forever homes and educating the public about responsible pet ownership.

Tickets are $75 per person and $140 per couple.

For tickets and more, call 943-6032 or visit fsac-spca.org.