Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan announced Anne Brown as the new director of Maintenance & Operations for the Delaware Department of Transportation.

Brown is the first woman to lead M&O, and succeeds Mark Alexander, who retired from the Department on Sept. 30 after 32 years of service.

Anne has been with DelDOT since 2010, beginning her career in M&O as a fiscal management analyst in the Business Management section before being promoted to chief of administration for M&O. Anne has most recently served as the assistant director of finance for DelDOT.

"Maintenance & Operations oversees a wide variety of responsibilities including snow removal, road and bridge repair, cleaning drainage systems and equipment fleet maintenance to name a few,” said Cohan. “Anne has extensive knowledge of the entire M&O division, and we are very happy to have her leading this group of 600 employees going forward,”

"I am excited and grateful to have this opportunity to serve as director of M&),” said Brown. “I've seen firsthand the great work our men and women do year-round to maintain our transportation network and look forward to supporting them as we continue to fulfill our responsibilities."

Brown, a resident of Kent County, has a bachelor's degree in business management and master of business administration from Wilmington University.