The Sussex County Health Coalition and Delaware Goes Purple announced that Chris Herren, a former NBA player and founder of The Herren Project, is returning to Delaware to share his journey of recovery in an event set for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, honorary chair for Delaware Goes Purple, will kick-off the program. This event is free to the community, and registration is available at delawaregoespurple.org.

The Herren Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with the goal of helping others navigate the road to recovery from the disease of addiction. The Herren Project has since helped thousands of individuals and their families from anywhere within the U.S. with treatment navigation and family support services as well as brought awareness to substance use prevention.

In 2018, through the support of its funders, the SCHC hosted Herren at a free community event.

“We are pleased to be able to bring Mr. Herren back for another free community event to be held in Dover,,” said SCHC Executive Director Peggy Geisler. “Last year’s event was very impactful and we expect this year’s event to be the same. We hope you will join us, whether you are struggling with addiction, are on your recovery journey, are impacted by someone struggling, you provide care or you just hold this issue close to your heart.”

For more about Delaware Goes Purple, visit delawaregoespurple.org.