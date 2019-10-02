Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. received a donation recently from the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council 3792 in Milford.

Knights from the St. Joseph Council conducted an annual Tootsie Roll drive during which time they solicit donations to help those with intellectual or physical disabilities. Supporting organizations that assist citizens with disabilities is one of the major activities of the Knights of Columbus worldwide.

St. Joseph Council members gathered at various store locations from Oct. 1, 2018 to March 2019 giving out Tootsie Rolls and encouraging people to make a donation. They also have Tootsie Rolls and donation jars in some local businesses.

KSI is a not for profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. For more on KSI, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.