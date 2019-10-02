Friends of KSI will hold its seventh annual quarter auction, to benefit Kent-Susses Industries Inc., at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Farmington Fire House, 20920 S. Dupont Highway, Farmington.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Pay $5 for first paddle, $2 for each additional. Price has not yet been determined for “all-in” paddles. Bring quarters. There will also be raffle items, 50/50 and door prizes. Light snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services.

For more, email magneticfashion4you@aol.com or call 222-0754.