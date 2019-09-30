More than 50 people surrounded and assaulted police officers Sunday, police say.

A Delaware State University student crashed her car near the University Courtyard apartments Sunday, Sept. 29 while under the influence of drugs, police said.

Several Dover officers and a Cheswold police officer responded to the crash at 4:43 p.m. As officers tried to arrest Chelsea Lawrence, 22, on crash-related charges, a large crowd formed and became disorderly, police said. More than 50 people arrived on the scene west of campus near College Road and Jason Street, police said. The crowd surrounded the police and tried to stop officers from taking Lawrence into custody, and several people were recording on their phones, police said.

A second DSU student, Kyshief Campbell, 20, tried to remove personal belongings from Lawrence’s pocket while she was being arrested, police said. When officers told him to stop, Campbell resisted, assaulting the officers.

Lawrence and Campbell resisted by kicking and striking several officers, police said. Both were taken into custody by the Dover Police Department, but officers could not safely leave until 10 to 15 minutes later, police said.

Officers sustained minor injuries, like bruises and scrapes, police said.

Witnesses said they saw Lawrence driving erratically before the crash and police confirmed she was at least under the influence of marijuana. Lawrence’s car was the only one involved in the crash, which landed her car in the opposite lane of travel.

The Delaware State University Police Department, which paroles the area that includes the off-campus housing of University Courtyard apartments, arrived later.

The University confirmed that Lawrence and Campbell are DSU students and said they will be looking into the incident further.

"The University is troubled by the reported incident," said director of news services Carlos Holmes.

"The University will be closely monitoring the cases as they go through the court process," he said, adding that all actions the University takes regarding the students will be confidential.

While Lawrence was being transported, she kicked the passenger side of the police car, causing $1,200 in damage and spit in the mouth of a Dover officer riding in the same car, police said.

While in the Dover cellblock, she used a rock to carve signs and symbols inside the cell, police said.

Lawrence was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Center on $14,500 cash on charges of: driving under the influence of drugs, three counts of assault second degree on law enforcement, two counts of offensive touching of law enforcement, riot, disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest with force, graffiti, possession of marijuana, hindering prosecution and traffic offenses.

Campbell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,600 secured bond on the following charges: riot, assault second degree on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with force and hindering prosecution.