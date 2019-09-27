Near Dagsboro, 5 a.m. September 30 until 11:59 p.m. October 2.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance at their crossing on Fire Tower Road between Route 20/Dagsboro Road and Iron Branch Road, Dagsboro.

Detour:

Northbound: Fire Tower Road to Route 20/Dagsboro Road to Iron Branch Road and return to Fire Tower Road.

Southbound: Fire Tower Road to Iron Branch Road onto Route 20/Dagsboro Road and back to Fire Tower Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.