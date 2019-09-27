Two armed, masked suspects broke into a home Sept. 4, police say.

Dover Police arrested Vaughn Hall, 16, Thursday, Sept. 26 for breaking into a home off Stevenson Drive near Dover Park. Police are still seeking a second suspect.

Hall and the other suspect were wearing masks and holding guns when they approached a 49-year-old woman in front of her home Wednesday, Sept. 4, police said. They forced her into a closet in her home before she escaped out a window, police said.

Detectives learned that Hall was involved in the invasion and obtained a warrant for his arrest. At 5:10 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw Hall in the area of White Oak Road, and he fled on foot before officers arrested him, police said.

He had a handgun in his pants when taken into custody, police said.

Officers searched Hall’s home on Stevenson Drive at 6:48 p.m. and found ammunition, a handgun magazine and drug paraphernalia, police reported.

He was committed on a $53,700 secured bond for home invasion; possession of firearm during commission of felony; wearing a disguise during commission of felony; unlawful imprisonment first degree; conspiracy second degree; terroristic threatening; three counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited; possession of firearm by juvenile; carry concealed deadly weapon; illegal gang participation; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.