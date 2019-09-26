Mary gave birth at the shelter.

Mary is a two-year-old whose life has been nothing short of chaotic.

Originally seized by the Office of Animal Welfare, it quickly became apparent that Mary was pregnant. She not only had to give birth in the shelter, but ultimately gave birth to a dozen puppies. Now, after weaning her pups, she is looking to find her own forever family.

Still very young herself, Mary looks forward to being able to relax and just enjoy the simple things. She would enjoy going to a home with other laid-back dogs. Mary is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.