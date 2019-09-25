The Ward Foundation will hold its first Fall Migration Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, 909 S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, Maryland.

This gala is the Ward Foundation’s new seasonal event featuring live music, hors d’oeuvres highlighting local cuisine by Taste Events, live and silent auctions, a professional photo booth by Sam Ellis Photography and open bars with local celebrity bartenders, including Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, Maryland delegate Carl Anderton, WBOC’s Andrew Tawes and Lisa Bryant, Salisbury University’s Victoria Rasmussen and Eli Modlin and the National Folk Festival’s Caroline and Dan O’Hare. There will also be live art demonstrations by artists including decoy maker and Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard, painter Keith Whitelock and bronze sculptor Paul Rhymer.

One of the highlights of the night will be the live auction, including champagne decoys — small, carved birds made by renowned artists nationwide. They will be floated in actual cocktail glasses, and served with a side of sparkling wine.

The Fall Migration Gala is being held to benefit the work of the Ward Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, Salisbury University. Support raised through this event will allow the Foundation to continue to serve more than 27,000 students through educational programming, to work with more than 750 artists through events and exhibits and to engage more than 12,000 visitors each year at the Museum and through annual events.

Tickets are $50 per person; for tickets and more, call 410-742-4988 or visit wardmuseum.org.