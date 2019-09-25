A tractor trailer driver failed to stop in time for slowing traffic and collided with three other vehicles Tuesday afternoon near Newark

A Middletown man died and four other people were injured in a collision involving a a tractor trailer, two SUVs and a car Tuesday on Interstate 95 near Newark.

The collision happened at about 4:46 p.m., on southbound I-95 about a half-mile north of Route 72.

As traffic was slowing to a stop, the driver of 2014 Kenworth tractor trailer failed to stop in time and hit a 2014 Nissan Sentra, forcing it across the southbound lanes, state police said.

The tractor trailer then struck a 2015 Honda CRV and 2008 Toyota Highlander, forcing them both off the right side of the road and down an embankment.

The tractor trailer veered to the left and turned onto its right side, broke through a guardrail and overturned with its wheels up, stopping partially in the center grass median and partially in the left lane of northbound I-95.

The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old Middletown man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, state police said. Identification of the victim is pending the notification of the next of kin.

The driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old Newark woman, was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

A child in the Honda was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Middletown man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 39-year-old Fairmont, North Carolina man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

I-95 southbound was completely closed for about 7.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

State police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Alexander, 302-365-8484, or Delaware Crime Stoppers, 1-800-TIP-3333, or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com