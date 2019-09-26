Levi Collins, 26, of Dover was arrested Tuesday morning.

A Dover man fled from police in a stolen truck and crashed into a DART bus Tuesday morning. Dover Police then chased driver Levi Collins, 26, on foot and arrested him without further incident, police said.

A work truck was first reported stolen to Delaware State Police Troop 3 in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Dover Police found the truck with four people inside and attempted to stop it in the area of Federal Street.

The truck fled from police and continued eastbound on Loockerman Street. At the intersection of Loockerman Street and South Dupont Highway, two people got out of the truck and immediately surrendered to police.

Police later found out that the three passengers did not know the truck was stolen and they asked to be let out, but Collins refused, police said.

As Collins continued to flee, he failed to make a turn near River Road and crashed into a stopped DART bus. While the third passenger surrendered, Collins fled and was arrested after a foot chase, police said.

Three passengers in the DART bus were treated for minor injuries at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital and released, police said.

Collins was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,507 secured bond for: receiving stolen property, disregard police officer signal, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of reckless endangering second degree, resisting arrest, three counts of vehicular assault third degree, aggressive driving and several traffic violations.