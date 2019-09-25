The Delaware Department of Education is releasing close to 10 million new data records to Delaware’s Open Data Portal.

The current DDOE education data sets will be replaced by 15 new sets covering both educator and student aggregate data spanning 2015-19. This data release greatly expands the education data provided on the portal and is designed to allow for deeper and more comprehensive analysis.

“Researchers and members of the public frequently request these data sets for their own analysis,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. “Until now, that meant submitting a work request to the department as well as a time and cost burden for both the requester and our staff. I’m so excited that the public now will have open access to such deep and rich information.”

The Delaware Department of Education is a member of the Delaware Open Data Council, which brings together leaders from across state government focused specifically on making more data available to members of the public. The council is tasked with managing the Open Data Portal, promoting open data, establishing a statewide data strategy, and recommending data standards for public data.

A breakdown of the records being released is included in the table below. The release also will allow users to sort data by multiple demographic indicators. For example, under the current demographic summaries, a user can filter by two factors. For example, one can look at assessment results by grade and race. The new data sets will allow a user to filter by multiple demographic combinations. For example, one could look at assessment results by grade, race, gender and special population at the same time. The new data sets also will include a consistent key that allows users to connect data sets to provide more context.

"Open data is a powerful tool for community members to better understand and make decisions about the communities that they live in,” said Ryan Harrington, cofounder of Open Data Delaware. “The Department of Education's launch of comprehensive datasets represents a major step forward in empowering community members to make decisions for themselves by using aggregated student and educator performance data.”