Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, will join former Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, and Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, on Sept. 27 at Notre Dame Law School to discuss the state of the U.S. Senate and American politics more broadly.

The event, titled “Partisan Politics in the Era of Trump: A Threat to our Democracy or Merely Politics as Usual?,” will be moderated by Notre Dame Professor of Law Jimmy Gurulé.

The event will be livestreamed at youtu.be/ul7qp94f_hI.