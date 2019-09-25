Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and all the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee today called on Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, to obtain and investigate the whistleblower report and hold a hearing with Attorney General Barr.

“We have a constitutional responsibility to determine the reasons for the whistleblower’s report and why it is being withheld from Congress,” wrote the senators. “Specifically, this committee should use compulsory process as needed to obtain witnesses’ testimony and relevant documents.”

“We therefore ask that you convene hearings to address the facts underlying the whistleblower’s report, the administration’s refusal to provide that report to Congress in contravention of the law and any legal advice provided by the Department of Justice or the White House Counsel on these matters,” wrote the senators.

Full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2llbSl7.