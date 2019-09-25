Baseball historian and author Marty Payne will speak on the early history of baseball on the shore and the changes the game has undergone at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

Payne will discuss the role transportation and war had on baseball, the different versions played around Maryland and the U.S. and who really invented baseball.

The talk is the final in a series that has been offered by the Dorchester County Historical Society. Companion to these talks is an exhibit which will be on display through mid November, “Baseball in Cambridge.” The interpretation of local baseball showcases decades of players including several who made it to the big leagues.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more, call 410-228-7953.