The Milton Historical Society announced the 2019 King Cole Cannery Celebrity Chef Cook-off is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Covered Bridge Inn, 30249 Fisher Road, Lewes.

Master of Ceremonies is Bob Yesbek, aka The Rehoboth Foodie, and auctioneer will be Sen. Dave Wilson, of Wilson's Auctions. The live auction will include a five-digit Delaware tag up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Area chefs will compete, vying to be voted the Top Chef. Guests will sample chefs’ creations and cast their ballot for the People’s Choice award. Celebrity judges will also be on hand to determine the Critics’ Choice. This year’s judges include Radio Rehoboth’s General Manager and host of Daybreak Jeff Balk; Cape Gazette Food Writer Denise Clemons; WBOC’s Mark Leishear; and WGMD On-Air Personality Jake Smith.

The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour featuring an oyster raw bar by Dogfish Head’s Chesapeake & Maine, a complimentary signature cocktail sponsored by Irish Eyes Milton, served with or without alcohol, and live music by Delmarva’s the Hot Sauce Band. There will also be the King Cole Celebrity Basket Raffle, auctions and a cash bar.

Chefs from local restaurants include The Counting House, Gilligan’s Bar and Grill, Lefty’s Alley and Eats, Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company and Two Meatballs. Dessert will be provided by Black Hat Catering and Hopkins Ice Cream. Chefs interested in competing should email fundraiser@historicmilton.org or call 684-1010.

Tickets are $75 per person, $135 per couple, or $50 per person for current MHS members.

The MHS has a dedicated fundraising committee and together they are working on raising $50,000 from this year’s cook-off, to help support the The Lydia B. Cannon Museum collection and the history of Milton, maintaining the museum, bringing in new exhibits, oral histories and providing youth and adult programs to the community in a free and open public space.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, as are donation opportunities for raffle prizes.

Advance basket raffle tickets are five for $25 and are available at historicmilton.org/events, or at the museum, 210 Union St., and will be available for pickup at check-in at the event. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased at the event. Winners do not need to be present to win but, must be available to pick up their prize from the Milton Historical Society by Oct. 27.

For more, visit historicmilton.org.