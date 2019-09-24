Community rallying around McMahon family

A horrific incident during a tactical training exercise has paralyzed a Milton man.

Darin McMahon, 46, and his brother, Sean, 49, are co-owners of Activ Pest Control in Lewes. Both participate in tactical shooting drills as a hobby.

“It’s something Darin and I and a group of guys from high school do,” Sean said. “It’s purely recreational.”

Sean was with Darin on Sunday, September 15, at Threat Assessment & Tactical Solutions Group in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The brothers were participating in a drill being run by Rockwell Tactical Group, a group with whom they had trained with before.

According to a TATS Facebook post, Rockwell Tactical rented out the facility for a private function and was using their own equipment and staff. .

“We use firearms that are modified to shoot chalk markers, not live ammo,” Sean said.

Police have not commented on how it happened, but somehow, during the training exercise, the unthinkable happened. Darin was shot in the neck with a real bullet. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Police did say the incident appears to have been accidental, but they are actively investigating.

“The prognosis right now is paralysis from the neck down,” Sean said. “The surgeon indicated he may have some control in his shoulders or arms, but most likely not hands or anything below that. We are hopeful.”

Darin is currently stable. He is sedated and on a ventilator, but according to Sean, he is responding to questions with slight nods.

Darin’s wife, Tiffany McMahon, is a teacher at Rehoboth Elementary School. The couple has two children, Sage, seven, and Cohen, five.

Sean’s wife, Kathy, set up a GoFundMe for her brother-in-law’s family. Funds will go toward Tiffany’s travel expenses (to and from the hospital), medical expenses and necessary home modifications.

The community has already been generous with donations. As of Sept. 24, almost $70,000 had been raised.

“Darin is very well known and liked in the community. There are a million local business people, as well as people up and down the east coast, that have contributed not only to the GoFundMe but that are offering building services and things of that nature,” Sean said. “I, personally, am overwhelmed.”