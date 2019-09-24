Beebe Healthcare Perinatal Loss Support Services will sponsor the 15th annual Walk to Remember at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at George H. P. Smith Park, Blockhouse Pond, in Lewes.

In case of rain, the event will be held Oct. 20.

The walk is open to families and the community as a means to recognize pregnancy loss. The walk allows parents, their friends and families, and other supporters an opportunity to remember babies who have died during pregnancy or after birth.

Beebe’s event is the only Walk to Remember held in Delaware to commemorate pregnancy and infant loss. Similar walks take place nationwide each fall in honor of October’s designation as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Participants may pre-register or register on site the day of the walk. On-site registration begins at 1:30 p.m. Participants will gather at Blockhouse Pond pavilion before the half-mile walk, and then will proceed as a group along the paved walkway around the pond. At the end of the walk, a short memorial service will take place to honor the memory of babies who have died through tubal pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal and infant death.

All parents and grandparents will receive a memorial T-shirt at no cost based on availability; pre-registration is encouraged to ensure correct size. Friends, other family members and supporters may purchase a T-shirt for $10. For more about the walk, to pre-register or to provide contributions, call 645-3251.

This year, a pre-walk fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Greene Turtle, 17388 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes. Greene Turtle has agreed to donate 20% of sales to Beebe’s Perinatal Loss Support Services — includes dine-in and take-out. The fundraiser flyer must be presented that day. Learn more about the walk and download and print the flyer at beebehealthcare.org/beebe-hosts-walk-to-remember.

For more, visit bit.ly/2lrmsXE.