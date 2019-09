Beebe Healthcare will offer free health screenings and flu shots during the annual Frankford Health Fair, set for 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Frankford Fire Co., 7 Main St.

This family-friendly event will include helicopters, CPR lessons and a healthy lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 645-3337.