Dion Williams, 27, was found in North Carolina Thursday after he was accidentally released Sept. 13.

UPDATE: Friday, Sept. 20 at 6:43 a.m.

Police found Dion Williams, who was previously arrested for a fatal shooting at Janaid's Salon in June, and took him into custody Thursday, Sept. 19. He was located by Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force in Laurinburg, North Carolina and is being held there before his hearing in Delaware, police said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Monday, Sept. 16 at 5:35 p.m.

The Dover Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Dion Williams, 27, Friday, Sept. 13 for the fatal shooting of Julius Johnson at Janaid's Salon in June.

Detectives obtained warrants for Williams for assault first degree and several other charges after the incident, police said.

Julius Johnson, 31, of Dover was the other man involved in the shooting and was treated for serious injuries the same day. Johnson succumbed to his injuries July 5.

On Friday, Williams was arrested in Sussex County and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $87,000 cash bond for assault first degree; possession of a firearm during the commission of felony; possession of firearm by person prohibited; carry concealed deadly weapon; and four counts of reckless endangering.

Additional charges may be brought as further details are discovered and upon consulting with the Delaware Office of the Attorney General, police said.

After his arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover police officers transported Williams to the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Williams had an active warrant for his arrest out of that court, police said.

Dover police transferred custody of Williams to the Capitol Police Department.

While preparing a press release on the arrest today, a Dover police officer discovered that Williams had been released. A Dover police officer miscommunicated, which led to the release of Williams once the warrant for his arrest was cleared, police said.

Williams' whereabouts are unknown. The Capitol Police Department is currently obtaining warrants for escape third degree at the time of release, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.