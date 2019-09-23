Police say a Seaford man was the victim of three black males.

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Seaford.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on September 23, when troopers were dispatched to the 23000 block of German Road for a shooting. A 40-year-old male victim was found walking in the vicinity and indicated he had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was walking on German Road in the area of his residence when three unknown black males, between 25 and 29 years old, got out of a vehicle, approached him and requested money. When the victim advised that he didn't have any, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The suspects forced the victim back to his residence, where police said they physically assaulted him and restrained him from leaving.

The suspects allegedly ransacked the residence looking for money and one of the suspects fired a round into the ceiling. The victim was able to flee through the back yard, but heard shots being fired and was struck by one round.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Detective Mills at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.