33-year-old Scott M. Anderson, of Frankford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Frankford man in connection with a domestic assault.

The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, when troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Back Bay Drive, in Dagsboro, for a report of a domestic assault. A 39-year-old male victim advised that he and his brother, 33-year-old Scott M. Anderson, had engaged in an argument that became physical. According to police, Anderson’s wife attempted to intervene but he struck her with a car jack.

There were two children present during this incident. The male victim did not sustain injury. The female victim, who sustained minor injuries, declined medial treatment at the scene.

Anderson had fled the residence in a vehicle prior to police arrival. He was later located outside in the 30000 block of East Lagoon Road, also in Dagsboro. A computer inquiry revealed that he did not have a valid license.

Anderson was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, offensive touching and driving without a valid license. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $72,020 cash-only bond.