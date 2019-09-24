A Magnolia woman hit the victim for “taking her gas pump,” police said.

A woman from Magnolia hit another woman with her car at a gas station in Dover after threatening to run the victim over for “taking her gas pump,” police said. The Delaware State Police have arrested Crystal L. Manning, 33, on charges of reckless endangering.

Manning threatened the 35-year-old victim at the Valero gas station, 2636 South State Street, at 11:02 a.m. Sept. 20 before accelerating her car in the direction of the victim and knocking her to the ground, police said. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

Manning fled the gas station before police arrived and was later taken into custody at her home without incident, police said.

Police transported her back to Troop 3 where they charged her with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, reckless endanger first degree, terroristic threatening and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Manning was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $8,500 unsecured bond.

