Mayor Archie Campbell and City Council of Milford encourage the public to celebrate the completion of the upgrades to the Mispillion Riverwalk in downtown Milford at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Walnut Street at the Mispillion River, next to the Santa House and Farmers Market.

There will be several honorees in attendance who helped make this project possible, including Sens. Gary Simpson and David Wilson, Reps. Harvey Kenton, Charles Postles Bryan Shupe and representatives of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Construction on this project began in May 2018 and was completed in July 2019. The contractor on the project was Gerardi Construction Inc. from Felton, and the design architect was Landscape Architectural Services LLC.

The project consisted of the demolition and replacement of more than 10,000 square feet of wood decking with polymer lumber, the installation of 2,000 linear feet of polymer caps, power-washing and the removal and replacement of structural decking on the four pedestrian bridges.

The total cost for this project was approximately $373,000. Funding came from a variety of sources. The city was awarded a $93,787.07 grant from DNREC through the Outdoor Recreation Parks and Trails Grant Program. The city provided $179,499.24 for the project. The senators and representatives previously mentioned also helped make these upgrades possible by providing support for funding from the Community Transportation Fund to be allocated towards this project. The total amount received through the CTF was $118,492.63.

Additionally, the city’s Public Works Department supported the Riverwalk improvement efforts with a multi-year project to refurbish and upgrade lighting along the Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk Farmers Market will be occurring during the ceremony, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.