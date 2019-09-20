The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will kick-off its 22nd season with Lalo Schifrin’s “Mandolin Concerto” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland.

The concert will begin with Nicolas Mazmanian’s “Mission Impossible Variations” which was dedicated to Lalo Schifrin. Schifrin is an Argentine-American pianist and composer who is best known as one of Hollywood’s top composers. His most notable compositions are the “Theme from Mission: Impossible” and “Bullitt.”

Schifrin wrote his “Mandolin Concerto” for Vincent Beer-Demander, one of Europe’s foremost mandolinists. Beer-Demander will join the MSO for the American Premiere of Schifrin’s concerto.

The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s iconic Seventh Symphony, which Wagner called “the apotheosis of dance itself.”

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at midatlanticsymphony.org, by phone at 888-846-8600, or at the box office one hour before performances.

For more, visit midatlanticsymphony.org.