The Kent County Republicans September meeting provided a demonstration/practice opportunity with the new state voting machines.

The Election Systems & Software machines are easy to use, but are different from the machines in use since 1996. The state has 1,355 new voting machines that include a tablet-like device that allows poll workers to electronically check in and verify voter registrations. The system allows for write-in candidates and is printed with the rest of the selections, on the card.

The KCR’s next meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. Oct. 10 at Grotto Pizza, 1159 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

For more, visit kentrepublicans.com or call 922-1733.