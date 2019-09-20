The Middletown Police Department is using Middletown Goes Purple for its 2019 National Night Out.

The opioid crisis has hit cities and towns across the country and Middletown police are going purple to enlist the community's help.

The night is part of a larger initiative, Delaware Goes Purple — a campaign that supports opioid awareness and addiction prevention. It is part of The Herren Project, a nonprofit foundation created by Chris Herren to assist families and individuals struggling with addiction.

Sgt. Scott Saunders said this national issue affects all people, no matter what race or socioeconomic bracket.

National Night Out has been about the residents and police meeting to form a better relationship and connect with one another. This year in Middletown it’s during the day and focusing on the opioid crisis.

“It’s National Night Out on steroids — but during the day,” Chief Robert Kracyla said,

Sept. 28 at Middletown High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Middletown might be seeing less of a problem compared to some towns across the country, Saunders said, but he doesn’t look at it as if one community is affected more than another: it is still a crisis no matter how big or small.

“The reality of this is it does not matter where you live. Drugs can bypass all boundaries,” Saunders said. “In today’s society, it doesn’t matter where you are, drugs can be there.”

Kracyla said they want to be proactive.

“The opioid crisis is a driving force behind quality of life, so we can’t arrest our way out of the problem,” he said. “We have to try and find and get to the root cause.”

At a Georgetown addiction symposium in June where Delaware Goes Purple discussed the issue, Kracyla and Saunders saw an opportunity to bring it to Middletown and New Castle County.

Not only is the day supposed to provide awareness, it’s supposed to foster a relationship where the community can be an ally.

“That’s what we are trying to get because we can’t solve all the crime ourselves. We need help,” Kracyla said.

The fire department will allow kids to check out trucks, state and local police will have cars, motorcycles and K-9 demonstrations, the National Guard will have their equipment and other public agencies that have a focus on public safety will attend.

Restaurants and other community organizations will have tables with free food.