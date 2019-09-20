A recently registered online player with Dover Downs Hotel & Casino's iGaming site was testing their luck on one of the online jackpot games, Steampunk Nation on Sept. 8.

At home on their phone, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, played for about 30 minutes before finally getting the specific combination needed for the Jackpot win of $242,233.94. This is the first time the jackpot has been won on Steampunk Nation.

The video lottery game, Steampunk Nation was added to the new online casino platforms in May 2018. When the new casino platforms were launched, six new jackpot games were added. From the six new jackpot games, five of them contribute to the same jackpot: Pirates Millions, Irish Riches, Santa's Super Slot, Steampunk Nation and Saved by the Bells. The sixth newest jackpot game is Ultimate Universe, whose jackpot hit in August for $25,257.22.