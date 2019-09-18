Tom Dempsey, a member of the Sussex County Genealogical Society, will offer ways for people to start a search for their roots and keep track of their findings.

The Second Friday program in Milford for Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. is on “Geneology and Some Technology” at First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St.

Tom Dempsey, a member of the Sussex County Genealogical Society, will offer ways for people to start a search for their roots and keep track of their findings. Like the popular TV show “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates, Dempsey will help guide people to their ancestors and help find those interesting stories about their ancestors.

While the internet can be a great starting point, knowing how to verify information by using other sources is equally important, Dempsey said.

