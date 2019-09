The new song is off her upcoming album, "Dream Girl," slated to drop Oct. 25.

Norwegian artist Anna of the North dropped a new music video Wednesday, Sept. 18 for her song "Dream Girl."

Anna's new album of the same name is slated to release Oct. 25 and plays with the theme of the elusive "Dream Girl," which to her is really not a thing. The project is a breakup album, as she parted ways with her longtime producer and had to experiment to find her own sound for the record.