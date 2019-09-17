Customer complaint leads to investigation.

Spurred by a single complaint from a customer, Delmarva Power will soon issue refunds to thousands of customers impacted by a recently identified billing error.

The New Castle County resident called the Division of the Public Advocate’s office in August with a question about her utility bill. After reviewing the customer’s billing history, the DPA questioned various late payment charges on her bills and contacted Delmarva Power to discuss these concerns.

As a result of this inquiry, Delmarva Power reviewed its files and determined that thousands of customers were due refunds dating back to 2015.

This week Delmarva will begin issuing one-time refunds to affected customers; the average residential refund will be approximately $15.

“This goes to show how important it is to not only pay your utility bills promptly, but to review and understand your billing statements,” said Public Advocate Drew Slater. “The old adage that one person can make a difference rings true in this case. Had this customer not contacted our office and shared her concern, an issue affecting thousands of households may have gone unnoticed.”

“I want to extend my appreciation to Delmarva Power for taking their time in reviewing this case and addressing the issue for all affected customers, and to the customer who contacted our office and brought her concerns to our attention,” said Slater.