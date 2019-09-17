This month’s Third Thursday is Sept. 19 in downtown Milford, with Walnut Street closed, stores open until 8 p.m., food trucks and special events.

The Milford Chronicle, 37 N. Walnut St., Suite A, will host Rep. Charles S. Postles Jr., from Delaware’s 33rd district.

Downtown music will be provided by Verdant, near the Santa House.

Gallery 37, 8 S. Walnut St., will host the Beamie Young Photo Show “Women’s Worlds” from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop, 36 N. Walnut St., will offer 15% off fall-flavored lattes made with Rise Up espresso beans, and will feature live acoustic performers, Brother & I.

Nancy’s Café, 22 S. Walnut St., will highlight Greek and Italian Mediterranean dishes with their own hummus and fruit and vegetable slices, grandma's spinach and buffalo mozzarella lasagne.

Food trucks will include Noah’s Secret Hotdogs, Pete’s Peteza, Top Five BBQ Bakery, Woody’s on Wheels and Zaikka Indian Grill.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.