Bayhealth Primary Care, Eden Hill welcomed family medicine doctor Shailly Saini, who joins Patience Ankomah and Zulehuma Rather.

Saini is now accepting new patients at the practice, part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“Dr. Saini is a wonderful addition to our practice,” said Ankomah. “Her personable manner and strong commitment to quality primary care will benefit many patients in our community.”

Saini recently completed her family medicine residency at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, part of Mercy Health System, in Boardman, Ohio. She earned her medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in St. Kitts. She’s also conducted clinical research at the University of Pennsylvania for the Penn Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Center and the Smilow Center for Translational Medicine in Philadelphia.

Saini is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She sees all ages, from infants to geriatric patients, in the Bayhealth Primary Care, Eden Hill practice located in the Eden Hill Medical Center, 200 Banning St., Suite 150, Dover.

For more, call 734-7834, or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.