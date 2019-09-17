Bayhealth’s 14th annual Go Pink! breast cancer awareness campaign and fundraiser is officially underway.

One way the community can participate is by purchasing a specially designed Go Pink! T-shirt for a donation of $10. Proceeds after expenses are divided and used to provide breast screenings and education programs offered through Bayhealth and the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. T-shirts are available for purchase at bayhealthfoundation.org, at the Retail Shop at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover, and at the Pharmacy & Gift Shop at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, while supplies last.

The annual Go Pink! Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bayhealth Medical Office Building, 540 S. Governors Ave., Dover, opposite Spence’s Bazaar. This free community event features information on cancer treatment and survivorship programs as well as free clinical breast exams and screening mammograms for women who are uninsured and underinsured. Pre-registration is required for the screening mammograms. For registration and more, call 744-6719.