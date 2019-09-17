41-year-old Tyshi O. Hazzard charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man in connection with an assault in Burton Village.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, September 16, when troopers were dispatched to the 37000 block of Burton Village Avenue for a report of an assault.

Troopers met with a 30-year-old female victim who advised that, as she was walking back to her residence from the dumpster area, her ex-boyfriend had approached and attacked her. The victim reported that she was struck by 41-year-old Tyshi O. Hazzard several times and strangled. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hazzard, who is on a ban list for the Burton Village community, fled the scene prior to police arrival. He was located a short time later hiding under a nearby mobile home.

Hazzard was taken into custody without further incident charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $51,001 cash only bond.