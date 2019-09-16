20-year-old Wyoming woman dies

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Monday, September 16, as a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Indian Town Road, east of Hudson Road. The operator rounded a curve at an apparent high rate of speed - and on the wrong side of road. After nearly striking a vehicle head-on, the operator lost control. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a pine tree.

The operator was pulled from the vehicle by a passing good Samaritan. The vehicle was subsequently consumed by fire. The good Samaritan, a local resident, also performed CPR prior to the arrival of EMS.

The operator of the Accord, a 20-year-old female from Wyoming, Delaware, was not properly restrained. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her name is being withheld as this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

Indian Town Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.