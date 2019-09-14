Saturday afternoon, Smyrna police confirmed the discovery of human remains that were reporterd Friday in the area of the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Softball Park

UPDATE: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 4:45 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Smyrna police investigators confirmed the recovery of human remains in the area of the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Softball Park on Duck Creek Parkway.

The police department was notified about the discovery Friday at about 4:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Brian Donner.

Detectives are continuing to receive assistance in the investigation from the Attorney General's Office, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office and from members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"At this preliminary stage, it is believed that the located remains are that of someone less than 10 years old," said Donner. "A police presence remains in the area collecting any and all evidence. As this is an active investigation, some details will be withheld to preserve the integrity of the case."

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to call Smyrna Detective Sgt. Brien Street at 302-653-9217.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:36 a.m.

Smyrna police have launched an investigation after possible human remains were discovered Friday in the area of the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Softball Park on Duck Creek Parkway, across from Smyrna Middle School.

The police department was notified about the discovery at about 4:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Brian Donner.

Detectives are working on the case with officials from the Delaware Attorney General's Office, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and members of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

This investigation is in its very early stages.

More details will be released when they are available, Donner said.