Many kids — and adults — find reading boring, but Maddy David is trying to ignite Middletown's love for it.

David, a Girl Scout in Middletown Troop 743, is leading a literacy project called "Please Read 2 Me" as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award.

The Gold Award is the highest honor a member can receive, with only 5.4% of Girl Scouts across the country receiving the award, according to the Girl Scouts of the USA’s website.

The project is about improving literacy by encouraging more reading and providing more resources to the community.

“The point of my project is to spread about how important [reading] is [for children] and get their family involved,” David, a St. George’s Technical junior, said.

Her mission statement is “improve literacy while building relationships and providing valuable resources in the community. Pledge — Read — Share,” according to an email from David.

“I’ve always been very passionate about books. As I’ve grown up, I’ve realized how important reading is and the actual benefits of reading,” she said. “I work in child care now and I’ve just been able to see how much children actually dislike reading. It is kind of disheartening because I know how important it is.”

David created the “Free Little Library" in Middletown near Main Street at 215 N. Cass Street that will officially open Saturday as part of the project. It’s stocked with books collected from drives, shelters and other places with leftover books.

A big part of the project is for parents to pledge to read to their child for 20 minutes a day, which is available in English or Spanish.

Also on Saturday, the project will kick off at Glasgow Park where she will have a reading craft, free bookmarks, and a bring & take a book (or just take) table.

She also said there will be "Minute Buddy" rescue certificates, which is a stuffed animal that includes a paper that says the kid will read to his or her stuffed animal “buddy.”

Other resources highlighting the importance of reading aloud will be there, including three Paws for People pet teams available for children to read to, as well.

“It allows children — or adults — to read to the dogs because it scientifically proven to lessen stress or nerves to read to something like that,” she said.

David’s "Please Read 2 Me" kickoff event will take place Saturday at Glasgow Park from 10 a.m. to noon.