24-year-old Dionte Stanley, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man for two attempted carjackings that took place near Lewes.

Both incidents occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, on Stockley Road, in the area of Beaver Dam Road. The two victims in this incident, a 49-year-old Milton man and a 68-year-old Harbeson man, were driving separate vehicles in the area. They were both flagged down by a shirtless male police identified as 24-year-old Dionte Stanley, of Georgetown.

The victims assumed that Stanley was in some type of distress and stopped to help but, according to police, Stanley approached them at their driver’s side doors and began making irrational statements while attempting to gain access to the vehicles. Both victims became alarmed and immediately drove away and called 911. Neither was injured.

Upon troopers' arrival to the area, a shirtless Stanley was contacted and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree carjacking, second-degree carjacking, terroristic threatening and failure to comply with taking of photos or fingerprints. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $68,000 cash-only bond.