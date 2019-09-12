Warner is available for adoption.

Warner was found cold and alone as a stray.

The 10-year-old was clearly not in the right place but thankfully got the attention and affection he deserved at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Warner lives with other cats in the shelter’s free-roaming cat room and enjoys watching the kittens play while he sits on his perch. Hw is searching for a calm forever home where he can live out his golden years.

Warner is available for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle.