Lorewood Grove Elementary School faculty and students held a Patriot's Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the front lawn of the school to remember the events that occurred on 9/11 and honor the lives lost.

As noon struck in Middletown, John Newman with his son Landon raised the American and Freedom flags at the newly opened Lorewood Grove Elementary School as a small crowd stood in silence 18 years after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Lorewood Grove Elementary School faculty and students held a Patriot’s Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon on the front lawn of the school to remember the events that occurred on 9/11 and honor the lives lost.

“We are gathered here together as a student body to reflect upon, remember and observe the events of 9/11 and the folks who lost their lives on that tragic day,” Melisa Stilwell, Lorewood Grove Elementary School principal, said.

Much of the ceremony focused on the symbolism of the Freedom Flag, the official remembrance flag of September 11, 2001. The State of Virginia recognized the flag as the home of the Pentagon where a third plane crashed.

Seven students presented the symbolism of each part of the flag to the crowd of faculty, other students, family, friends, government officials and members of the armed forces.

They shared the symbolism for the blue background, white bars, red and white stripes and the white star and how they represent the bloodshed for all those who died in the plane crashes at the Twin Towers, Pentagon and Pennsylvania, and the workers who were there during and after the attacks.

“The white star represents all who lived and died for freedom,” one of the students read.

As an entire building of students who were not alive during the events of 9/11, Stilwell said that the students spent the week learning about that day, patriotism and what it means for the country.

“Our kids learned so much this week about patriotism and what that means to us as Americans,” Stilwell said.

With the school’s chorus introducing them with The Star-Spangled Banner, armed forces member Newman and his son Landon — a Lorewood Grove student — raised the American and Freedom flags.

Elected officials Governor John Carney and Secretary of Education Susan Bunting were in attendance to stand in remembrance with the students and to meet with them at the end of the ceremony.

The elected officials also attended remembrance day events for other schools in the Appoquinimink School District.