The Dorchester County Historical Society will host “Starting or Continuing Your Family Research” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, for all levels of researchers.

Sue Brenchley, multilineage society member and researcher, will lead attendees through the basics and beyond. When undertaking a genealogy, there may be obstacles. Sometimes learning about a new resource or way to search can be all that’s needed to move research ahead.

Attendees are asked to bring their materials with them, including a laptop if they work with one. Basics will include hands-on, online database searches and recordkeeping forms. As important as finding the information, the organization of the same is critical. Brenchley will demonstrate multiple ways to accomplish sourcing and organizing materials.

The program is $10 per person, free for DCHS members.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.