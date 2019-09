Delaware Humanities will host a Kayak & Chat event at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Trap Pond State Park, 33587 Baldcypress Lane, Laurel.

The event includes a morning of kayaking, learning about the park and discussing short pieces of literature along the way.

The event is free, but regular park admission — $4 in-state vehicles, $8 out-of-state — is required. Register by phone to 875-5163.

For more, visit dehumanities.org.