For the 11th consecutive year, Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. is on the list of the top 300 architecture, engineering and construction firms in the country as ranked by Building Design+Construction magazine.

Positioned at No. 42 on the Top Engineering/Architecture Firms report, DBF maintains its reputation as one of the top-rated EA firms in the nation.

The firm was also ranked No. 55 in the Science & Technology Sector, No. 78 in the Office Sector for Engineering Firms and was featured in the “Giants 300 Report” for their role in incorporating in-demand services. Early this year, DBF expanded its surveying services to include drone services, providing for more efficient, safer and cost-effective drone-based aerial data collection.

The magazine annually ranks the largest commercial AEC firms in the nation based on reported revenue data which includes building information modeling revenue, building-type revenue, green building work and other criteria. Building sectors recognized in the nationally distributed publication include commercial office, multi-family residential, retail, hotels, transit, recreation/sports, health care, education and government structures.

Founded in 1983, DBF has been providing architectural, engineering and surveying services for more than 35 years to clients located both on and off of the Eastern Shore. A few of the more recent projects which contributed to the firm’s ranking in the “Giants 300 Report” include the Berlin Fire Station No. 3, a range of projects for Delaware Health and Social Services, site engineering for new schools in Delaware’s Cape Henlopen school district, residential subdivision planning and engineering at Lighthouse Lakes in Selbyville and civil/site engineering and landscape architecture for the Salisbury University Athletic Complex.

For more, visit dbfinc.com.