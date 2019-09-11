Beebe Healthcare will offer its next six-week program for those living with chronic pain starting from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave.

The Healthy Living Workshop for Chronic Pain is designed to help adults take charge of their health and their life. The group will meet for six Wednesdays, through Oct. 30, and learn techniques to manage pain and live a healthier life.

Registration is required to bit.ly/2LDQ1yi.

The course was originally developed by Stanford University. It is offered locally through Beebe Healthcare in partnership with the Delaware Division of Public Health.

For more, call 645-3337.