The Wesley College wolverines found their rhythm on day two of the 21st Annual Guetle Invitational at Catholic University, earning second.

In the first match against Keuka College, Mary Getty paced the offense with eight kills on 11 attempts, registering a .636 hitting efficiency. She also added two digs, four blocks and two service aces. Junior outside hitters Regan Healey and Emily Waldrige contributed 15 digs each along with two blocks a piece, along with Healey notching five kills and Waldrige adding six. Micah Wright registered three kills and three blocks.

Caelli Clifford also dug out 13 attacks. Dishing out the sets for the offense, Lindsay Burg, collected 13 assists while digging nine attacks, and Brooke Gurganus delivered 11 assists, three digs and a block.

In the second match of the day, the Wolverines offense and defense was led by Waldrige, who was also named to the All-Tournament team for her efforts.

Waldrige registered nine kills, 24 digs, a block and an ace, hitting a .238. Healy earned a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs, also adding a block. Also collecting a double-double was senior setter Burg, with 12 assists and 20 digs. Wright chipped in with six kills, hitting a .333 and also put up 2 blocks. Clifford also put in work defensively, with 22 digs and two assists, and Allison Mills contributed with seven digs.