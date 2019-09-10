Samantha S. Hollins, of Salisbury, Maryland, and 25-year-old Thomas R. Johnson, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two people on drug charges after a traffic stop in Seaford.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, September 6, when a trooper on patrol on Old Furnace Road stopped a white Ford Taurus for a traffic violation.

The Taurus was occupied by the driver, 26-year-old Samantha S. Hollins, of Salisbury, Maryland, and a passenger who was ultimately identified as 25-year-old Thomas R. Johnson, of Georgetown. Hollins was able to provide identification, however Johnson had no identification and allegedly gave a false name. According to police, Hollins confirmed the false name given by Johnson, even though she was aware of his true identity.

A search of Johnson's person found 1.274 grams of heroin. A search of the vehicle produced an additional 0.161 grams of heroin, found in Hollins' purse.

Both subjects were transported to Troop 5, where Johnson’s true identity was confirmed through fingerprint analysis.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity and making a false statement. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 cash bail.

Hollins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution, second-degree conspiracy and failure to signal. She was later released on $2,700 unsecured bail.