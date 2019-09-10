The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 on the STRONGER Patents Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; John Kennedy, R-Louisiana; and Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, to protect and support inventors and innovators and ensure that our patent system protects this essential property right.

Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Bill Foster, D-Illinois, are the lead sponsors of the bill in the House of Representatives.

Bradley N. Ditty, vice president and general patent counsel of InterDigital Holdings in Wilmington; Professor Adam Mossoff of the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University; and Eb Bright, president of ExploraMed, will be among the witnesses.

The meeting may be livestreamed at bit.ly/31c2KP9.